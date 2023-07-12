Japan Gold (CVE:JG) Shares Down 17.2%

Japan Gold Corp. (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) shares were down 17.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 448,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 723% from the average daily volume of 54,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Japan Gold Stock Down 17.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.22.

Get Japan Gold alerts:

Japan Gold (CVE:JG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Japan Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Gold

Japan Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Japan. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a portfolio of 34 gold projects located on Hokkaido, Honshu, and Kyushu islands of Japan. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.