Jason Throne Sells 9,485 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $218,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Throne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Jason Throne sold 432 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $9,936.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Jason Throne sold 500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $11,500.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. 270,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,842. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 143.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. IDEAYA Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 363.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 66.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 90.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDYA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

