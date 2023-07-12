Jennison Associates LLC Buys 21,224 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,928,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,224 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $81,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $36.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.37. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $355.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

About Tower Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.