Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 521,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $104,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 197.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,836,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RNR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

RNR stock opened at $192.09 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.45 and a 200 day moving average of $198.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is -41.99%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

