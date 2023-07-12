Jennison Associates LLC Has $68.01 Million Stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 81.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,287,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,703,433 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.31% of NU worth $68,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of NU by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NU in the 1st quarter worth $12,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

NU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.51.

NU stock opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $8.06.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. NU had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

