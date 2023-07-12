Jennison Associates LLC Has $75.20 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 833.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,748 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Parker-Hannifin worth $75,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PH opened at $398.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $235.69 and a 52-week high of $400.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $353.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.66. The firm has a market cap of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.83.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

