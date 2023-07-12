Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,477,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,384 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 5.52% of Trinity Industries worth $109,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

TRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NYSE TRN opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.42. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.98.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.63 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

