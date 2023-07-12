Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,352,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207,528 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.56% of EnLink Midstream worth $79,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 1.0 %

ENLC opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $7.86 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.