Jennison Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,111,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,031 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Johnson Controls International worth $127,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,018,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,823 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $82,865,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $69.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

