Jennison Associates LLC Sells 15,701 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,701 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Saia worth $57,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Saia by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 427.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Saia by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Saia from $235.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. SpectralCast restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.31.

Insider Activity

Saia Trading Up 2.5 %

In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $358.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.47. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.70 and a 52-week high of $359.15.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

Featured Stories

