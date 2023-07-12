Jennison Associates LLC Sells 72,610 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,080,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,610 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of Otis Worldwide worth $91,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,837,000 after buying an additional 829,784 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,210,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,530,000 after purchasing an additional 681,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,826,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $370,013,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

OTIS stock opened at $87.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.47. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $62.49 and a 52 week high of $90.11.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 9.35%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.88%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.