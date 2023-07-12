Jennison Associates LLC Trims Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,318,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,331 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $63,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Kontoor Brands stock opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $667.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 102.91% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.