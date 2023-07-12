Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,132,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,242,767 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $72,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $32.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

