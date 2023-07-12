Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.12

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.12 and last traded at $57.12, with a volume of 776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on JRONY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.8547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

