Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.12

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.12 and last traded at $57.12, with a volume of 776 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.18.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on JRONY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.40.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Trading Up 1.7 %
The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; Colombia Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of health and beauty stores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Jerónimo Martins, SGPS
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.