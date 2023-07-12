Jessup Wealth Management Inc Has $841,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,854 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 114,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 15,982 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 408.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

AGG stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.69. 1,898,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,071,252. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.23 and its 200 day moving average is $98.69. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.