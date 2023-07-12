Jessup Wealth Management Inc Makes New $324,000 Investment in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc owned about 0.35% of VanEck Gaming ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck Gaming ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 27,898 shares during the period.

BJK traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $46.30. 7,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,679. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Gaming ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.17.

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

