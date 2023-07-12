Jessup Wealth Management Inc Makes New $4.58 Million Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,000. Albemarle comprises approximately 2.7% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.00 per share, with a total value of $249,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albemarle Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALB. HSBC cut their price objective on Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.90.

NYSE:ALB traded up $5.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $244.60. 458,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,201. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $171.82 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.37 and its 200-day moving average is $225.50.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.13%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

