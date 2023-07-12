Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $14.40 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.40 million and approximately $86,145.19 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004384 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017225 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00019664 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014118 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,463.95 or 1.00067634 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00844995 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.