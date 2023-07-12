Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,822,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 5,477,040 shares.The stock last traded at $10.17 and had previously closed at $10.02.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 1,066,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $8,081,166.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,328,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,631,803.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bonny W. Simi sold 129,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $696,853.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 1,066,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $8,081,166.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,328,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,631,803.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,192,877 shares of company stock worth $27,405,734. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,731,000 after purchasing an additional 468,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 268,977 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,314 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Joby Aviation by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,314 shares during the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

