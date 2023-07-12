Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 4.2% After Insider Selling

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.2% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 1,786,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,388,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Specifically, insider Matthew Field sold 15,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $149,805.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,075.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,141 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $38,557.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 15,769 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $149,805.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,075.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,192,877 shares of company stock worth $27,405,734 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 114.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,405,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691,093 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter worth about $16,408,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 358.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,314 shares during the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

