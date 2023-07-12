John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.51

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.51 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 3070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.06.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $766.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83.

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 1,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

