John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.51

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.51 and last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 3070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.06.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $766.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83.
John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.3519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.
The John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (JHML) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of largest 800 US firms, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHML was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.
