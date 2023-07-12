Jon Freier Sells 15,000 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) insider Jon Freier sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,726,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,287,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,929. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.79 and its 200 day moving average is $142.34. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $169.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $935,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,953 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,931 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 546.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

