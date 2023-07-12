JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.23 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $54.49.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

