JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,737 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 43,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $385,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.