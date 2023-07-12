JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Position Increased by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,942 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.9% of Breakwater Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 536.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 201,204 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 69.5% during the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 126.5% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 21,861 shares during the period.

Shares of JQUA stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.58. 37,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,491. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

