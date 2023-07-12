JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY) Plans $1.74 Dividend

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 1.7428 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Performance
NATKY opened at C$26.81 on Wednesday. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 1-year low of C$26.81 and a 1-year high of C$31.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.90.
About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
- Activision Surges 10% As Judge OK’s Microsoft Acquisition Deal
- Oversold Shutterstock Hits Bottom: AI For Income Investors
- PayPal’s Comeback An Undervalued Investment Opportunity
- Nasdaq 100 Index Shake-Up Rattles High-Flying Stocks of 2023
Receive News & Ratings for JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.