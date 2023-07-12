JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY) Plans $1.74 Dividend

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTC:NATKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 1.7428 per share on Tuesday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Performance

NATKY opened at C$26.81 on Wednesday. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a 1-year low of C$26.81 and a 1-year high of C$31.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.90.

Get JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom alerts:

About JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products in the Republic of Kazakhstan, China, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, France, and internationally. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products; provides communication and security services; and produces semiconductor materials.

Receive News & Ratings for JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.