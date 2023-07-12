Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Trading Down 5.2%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Free Report) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 27,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Juggernaut Exploration Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.09.

About Juggernaut Exploration

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of approximately 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of approximately 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

