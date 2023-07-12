Kavango Resources (LON:KAV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 1100396 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Kavango Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.21. The firm has a market cap of £4.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Kavango Resources Company Profile

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of base and precious metals in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, silver, platinum, iron, gold, uranium, and rare earth deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Kalahari Suture Zone project located in the southwestern of Botswana; and the Kalahari Copper Belt project located in northeast Botswana.

