KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.94

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.94 and last traded at $52.73, with a volume of 958375 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

KB Home Stock Up 3.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.64.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.88%.

KB Home declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

