Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Shares Up 2.7%

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €34.45 ($37.86) and last traded at €33.89 ($37.24). 315,376 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €33.00 ($36.26).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KGX. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.59.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

