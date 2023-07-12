Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Shares Up 2.7%

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €34.45 ($37.86) and last traded at €33.89 ($37.24). 315,376 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €33.00 ($36.26).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KGX. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($47.25) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($54.95) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €54.00 ($59.34) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Kion Group Stock Up 2.7 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €34.59.
Kion Group Company Profile
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kion Group
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.