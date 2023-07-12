Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Kish Bancorp Price Performance

KISB opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. Kish Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89.

Get Kish Bancorp alerts:

Kish Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kish Bancorp, Inc, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking products and services primarily in central Pennsylvania and the surrounding areas. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, individual retirement, and health savings accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Kish Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kish Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.