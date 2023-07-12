Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB) to Issue $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Kish Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KISB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.
Kish Bancorp Price Performance
KISB opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. Kish Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $33.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89.
Kish Bancorp Company Profile
