Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.25

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 96529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 763.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,201.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,638,000 after purchasing an additional 177,646 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.