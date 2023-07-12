Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.25

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.25 and last traded at $23.10, with a volume of 96529 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.
Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 763.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39.
Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,531,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $722,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,761,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,974,000 after purchasing an additional 378,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,205,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,009 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,943,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,667,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,638,000 after purchasing an additional 177,646 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kite Realty Group Trust
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
