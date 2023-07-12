Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Klondike Gold Trading Up 6.3 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$15.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.98.
Klondike Gold Company Profile
Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on its 100% owned Klondike District Gold Project located in Dawson City, Yukon. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Klondike Gold
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Klondike Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klondike Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.