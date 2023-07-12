Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Klondike Gold Trading Up 6.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$15.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on its 100% owned Klondike District Gold Project located in Dawson City, Yukon. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp.

