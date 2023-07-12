Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) shares were down 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 51,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 119,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.19. The stock has a market cap of C$9.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.01.

Klondike Silver Company Profile

Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 116 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.

