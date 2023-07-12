Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.37

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.37 and traded as high as $7.47. Korea Electric Power shares last traded at $7.47, with a volume of 80,406 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 30.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

