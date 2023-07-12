Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Stock Position Reduced by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the period. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 1.0% of Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $65,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,380. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $263.13. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.76.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

