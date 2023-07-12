Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Shares Up 31.2%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) shot up 31.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$48.23 and last traded at C$43.99. 1,014,689 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 593% from the average session volume of 146,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$33.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on LB shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$32.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.93.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of C$257.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.6947218 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 40.52%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

