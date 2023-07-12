Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Life Storage from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Life Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.63.

Life Storage Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:LSI opened at $135.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Life Storage has a 1-year low of $94.02 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.80.

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Storage

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 111.37%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total transaction of $659,867.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at $10,977,693.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 2,625 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total value of $335,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,036 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.03, for a total value of $659,867.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,977,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,161 shares of company stock worth $1,320,037 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Life Storage

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter worth $295,752,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 902.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,300,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,638,000 after buying an additional 2,071,426 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 1,494.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,117,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,544,000 after buying an additional 1,047,760 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 435.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 950,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,867,000 after buying an additional 773,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,545,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,575,000 after buying an additional 729,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,200 storage facilities in 37 states and the District of Columbia. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

