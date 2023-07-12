Lincoln National Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 17,568 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 212% compared to the typical volume of 5,638 put options.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LNC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. The company had a trading volume of 724,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,178. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently -9.38%.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 249,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 19,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 827.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 84,763 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,923,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln National by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.