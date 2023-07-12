LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LIQT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 780 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

