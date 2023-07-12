Lisk (LSK) 24-Hour Volume Tops $9.96 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002788 BTC on major exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $122.07 million and $9.96 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000253 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001931 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000909 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,052,885 coins. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

