Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and $221.09 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 787,135,012 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 787,082,293.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00275761 USD and is down -24.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $164.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
