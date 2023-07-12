Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL) Shares Up 3.6%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.29. 21,060 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 23,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

Logiq Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Logiq Company Profile

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

