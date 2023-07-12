Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.11) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the company will earn ($2.11) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Longboard Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.29) per share.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.33 on Wednesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBPH. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,611,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 48.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,488 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.