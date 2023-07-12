LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Tops $0.0609 on Top Exchanges

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. LooksRare has a total market cap of $54.10 million and $1.32 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LooksRare has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for $0.0609 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 921,126,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 887,998,375 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

