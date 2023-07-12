Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Buys 760 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,511 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up about 2.2% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $70.87. 3,593,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,889,364. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

