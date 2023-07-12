Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises 1.9% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after buying an additional 22,095 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 64.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 17,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,987,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,421. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,546,362.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.