Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the first quarter worth $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 5.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTR traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.44. 743,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,785. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $102.73.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

NTR has been the topic of several research reports. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Nutrien from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.16.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

