Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 50,950 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares during the quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,795 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,901,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,477,000 after purchasing an additional 149,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,925,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.95. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on KHC. StockNews.com lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

