LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 52.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELV traded down $13.41 on Wednesday, reaching $421.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,179. The company has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.99 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $452.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.06.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELV. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.80.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

